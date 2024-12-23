Israeli Drone Strike  Causes Power Outage at Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza, MINA – A total power outage occurred at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Sunday after an Israeli drone attack on the facility’s power generator and fuel tank, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones attacked the power generator and fuel tank at the hospital in Beit Lahia city, leaving the hospital completely without electricity.

Marwan Al-Hams, director of the field hospital at the Gaza Health Ministry, described the situation at the hospital as “horrific,” and said that communication with medical staff had been cut off.

On Saturday, the hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said the medical facility had faced “unprecedented” Israeli shelling, causing extensive damage. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)