Select Language

Latest
-418 min. agoIsraeli Drone Strike  Causes Power Outage at Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital
-404 min. agoThree UAE Humanitarian Aid Convoys Enter Gaza Strip via Rafah
-155 min. agoAt Least 60,000 Rohingya Flee to Bangladesh amid Conflict in Myanmar
-96 min. agoMahmoud Anbar: Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque is Near
8 hours agoImaam Yakhsyallah: Call for Unity to Liberate Al-Aqsa in Accordance with the 1945 Constitution
Slideshow

Israeli Drone Strike  Causes Power Outage at Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital Attacked without Warning: WHO (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital Attacked without Warning: WHO (photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – A total power outage occurred at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Sunday after an Israeli drone attack on the facility’s power generator and fuel tank, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to witnesses, Israeli drones attacked the power generator and fuel tank at the hospital in Beit Lahia city, leaving the hospital completely without electricity.

Marwan Al-Hams, director of the field hospital at the Gaza Health Ministry, described the situation at the hospital as “horrific,” and said that communication with medical staff had been cut off.

On Saturday, the hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya, said the medical facility had faced “unprecedented” Israeli shelling, causing extensive damage. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news