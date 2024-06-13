Israeli Drone Bombing Near Gaza Port Kills a Palestinian

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – One Palestinian on Thursday was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike near the Gaza port, west of the city, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians on al-Rashid Street near Gaza port, resulting in the killing of one civilian and the wounding of several others.

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed al-Sika Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the occupation fighter jets further bombed the vicinity of the power plant north of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation ground, sea and air offensive on the besieged enclave since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in killing of more than 37,202 civilians, and wounding of 84,932 others.

Thousands of victims remain missing; either buried under the rubble or scattered on the roads. (T/RE1/P2)

