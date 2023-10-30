Palestinian Resistance Release a New Video, Hostages Held in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance has released a video which appears to show three of the prisoners of war being held in Gaza, Middle East Monitor reported.

The footage, in which the women are wearing Arab dress and are seated together facing the camera, sees one of them address Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and say: “Hello Bibi Netanyahu. We are in Hamas captivity [already] 23 days. Yesterday there was a press conference with the families of the hostages. We know that there was supposed to be a ceasefire. You were supposed to release all of us. You made a commitment to release all of us.”

“Instead,” she continues, “we are getting punished for your political, national neglect – because of that screw-up of yours on October 7. Because there was no military there. Nobody came. Nobody heard us.”

Calling for their immediate release, she says Netanyahu must “release all Palestinian prisoners now! All of them!”The identities of the women in the video remain unknown.

Though only one of the ladies speaks, another can be seen nodding in agreement and caressing the other’s arm as she addresses the camera.

All three appear tired but in otherwise good health and show no obvious signs of abuse.

The video was released on the resistance’s social media channels. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)