Palestinian Resistance Promises Prisoners to Release them in New Prisoners Exchange

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, organized on Friday a protest with the participation of hundreds of citizens in the northern Gaza Strip, in solidarity with the prisoners in Israeli occupation prisons, and in memory of the “Wafa Al-Ahrar” deal.

The march, which also comes on the anniversary of the prisoner exchange deal that took place in 2011, started from several mosques in the northern Gaza Strip, immediately after Friday prayers, and was presented by a number of movement leaders and a scouts team, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The participants raised pictures of Palestinian prisoners, and released balloons bearing their names into the air. They also chanted angry slogans calling for urgent intervention to stop the Israeli attack on the prisoners.

During the march, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, Suhail al-Hindi, said, “The resistance will not allow the occupation to harm sanctities and prisoners in any way.”

Al-Hindi continued, “The occupation must understand the message of resistance well, and immediately stop its aggression against the sanctities and prisoners.”

He added, “Leaders and prisoners will be released from the prisons of the occupation, as those before them were released, and this is the promise of the Palestinian resistance.”

On October 11, 2011, Hamas concluded a prisoner exchange deal with the occupation, brokered by Egypt, according to which 1,027 Palestinian detainees were released, in exchange for the release of Corporal Gilad Shalit, who was captured by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza in 2006.

For several days, the occupation prisons have been witnessing tension, after 250 prisoners began an open-ended hunger strike, in protest against the “abusive measures” practiced against them, especially after the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from the high-security Israeli Gilboa prison. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)