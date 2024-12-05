Palestinian Resistance Kills Two Israeli Soldiers in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Wednesday to have killed two Israeli soldiers in an attack in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its snipers shot dead two Israeli soldiers in central Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The group said its fighters also targeted a personnel carrier and three Merkava tanks with anti-tank shells and an explosive device in the towns of Jabalia and Beit Lahia.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the claim.

Since October 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)