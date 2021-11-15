Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Fires Many Rockets towards Sea

Gaza, MINA – Explosions were heard in Sunday, in separate areas of the Gaza Strip, caused by Palestinian resistance training.

Eyewitnesses said that the explosions were caused by the Palestinian resistance firing five rockets towards the sea, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The resistance fires from time to time its rockets towards the sea as part of its military trainings and the development of its missile capacity.

It is worth noting that the resistance fired missiles towards the sea five times during the last two weeks. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)