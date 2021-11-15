Select Language

Latest
-367 min. agoIndonesia's State-Owned Assets Increases to IDR 11,098 Trillion
-168 min. agoIsraeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Under Heavy Police Protection
-157 min. agoPalestine Marks 33rd Anniversary of Declaration of Independence Day
-110 min. agoExhibition of the Life of Prophets at Expo 2020 Dubai
-33 min. agoPalestinian Resistance in Gaza Fires Many Rockets towards Sea
Slideshow

Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Fires Many Rockets towards Sea

Photo: M Shaban/MINA

Gaza, MINA – Explosions were heard in Sunday, in separate areas of the Gaza Strip, caused by Palestinian resistance training.

Eyewitnesses said that the explosions were caused by the Palestinian resistance firing five rockets towards the sea, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The resistance fires from time to time its rockets towards the sea as part of its military trainings and the development of its missile capacity.

It is worth noting that the resistance fired missiles towards the sea five times during the last two weeks. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news