Palestinian Resistance Fighters Confront Israeli Forces in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Armed confrontations, described as violent, erupted at dawn on Friday, between Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupation forces in Jenin, after Israeli special forces stormed the camp suddenly, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces surrounded the house of the captive Islamic Jihad leader, Muhanna Khaled Al-Sharqawi, before his arrest in the town of Al-Zababdeh in Jenin.

Resistance fighters opened fire at the occupation forces and its military vehicles in the town of Burqin and the western entrance to Jenin.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces, since the early hours of the dawn, stormed intensively several areas in Jenin, with the participation of special units.

They pointed out that Palestinian resistance fighters spread in several areas, and they opened fire at the occupation soldiers.

On Thursday, the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank recorded five shooting attacks targeting the occupation forces and settlers, during the last 24 hours.

In its periodic report on the activities of the resistance, the Palestinian Information Center “Ma’ta” monitored (832) acts of resistance during the month of August, during which 28 Israelis were injured, some of them seriously.

On the other hand, (9) Palestinian civilians were killed by the Israeli forces’ bullets in five different governorates, (5) of them were martyred in Nablus governorate, while (621) others were wounded. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)