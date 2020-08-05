Palestinian Refugees Become Victims of Beirut Explosion

Beirut, MINA – Samer Shehadeh, Lebanese Regional Director General for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, announced that a Palestinian refugee from the Burj Al-Barajneh camp was killed, and dozens more were injured in a large explosion in Beirut on Tuesday night.

Shehadeh said, “The body of the victim, has been brought by the Lebanese Red Cross, to the Beirut Government Hospital.” Quds Press reports.

According to him, the Haifa Hospital, which is affiliated with the Red Crescent Society, received around 44 injured, from the nationalities of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Beirut.

The average victim was injured by broken pieces.

Two large explosions took place inside the port of Beirut, which destroyed the surrounding area and reached areas around Beirut.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced that the death toll had exceeded 73, while injuries exceeded 3,000.

He confirmed that these figures were not final and could increase over time reporting from the field. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)