Palestinian Prisoner Subjected to Severe Torture in Israeli Jails

Lawyer Khaled Mahajna revealed the details of his visit to the prisoner, Muhammad Al-Ardah, yesterday, after the Palestinian Prisoners Commission was able to extract a judicial decision from the occupation courts to lift the order preventing the lawyer from meeting the prisoners.

Lawyer Mahajna said that the prisoner, Muhammad Al-Ardah, went through severe torture conditions that he was severely beaten and his head was hit on the ground, and he has not received medical treatment until now.

Mahajna added that Muhammad al-Ardah rejects the charges against him and remains silent despite all torture and pressure attempts.

He responded to the occupation investigators that he had not committed a crime, and said, “I toured occupied Palestine in 1948 and was looking for my freedom and to meet my mother.”

In the details of the days he spent outside the prison, the lawyer pointed out that Muhammad al-Ardah and Zakaria Zubeidi did not drink water after they escaped Gilboa Prison, which caused their exhaustion, so they stopped walking.

On Saturday, September 11, the Israeli occupation has rearrested 4 out of 6 prisoners who managed to escape the Gilboa prison through a tunnel. The four prisoner are Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, Muhammad Al-Ardah, Mahmoud al-Ardah and Yaqoub Qadri. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)