Palestinian Prisoner Breathes Freedom After 19 Years Inside Israeli Jails

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation forces released on Thursday the Palestinian detainee Majdi Al Qubaisi from the town of Abwein in Ramallah, after he spent 19 years in the occupation prisons.

The prisoner, Majdi Hussein Al Qubaisi, was arrested on November 11, 2002, after his family’s house was stormed by Israeli forces in the town of Abwein, Ramallah District, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The prisoner, Majdi, was subjected to a harsh interrogation at the Al-Maskobiya Interrogation Center for more than two months, during which he faced the most severe forms of torture and abuse.

The occupation accused him of belonging to the Qassam Brigades and participating in shootings at settlers’ cars near Ramallah, and he was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Al-Qubaisi was studying computer engineering at Birzeit University before his arrest, and the occupation forces prevented him from completing his education, and for years prevented him from visiting his family.

The unjust sentence and the violations against Al-Qubaisi did not affect his resolve, as he was busy studying and writing in prisons, and decided to memorize the entire Qur’an, and this was done in 2008, within nine months.

Al-Qubaisi scored another success during his time in prisons, where he is famous for writing poetry. He also joined Al-Quds Open University after the acceptance of the prison system of study there.

Among the poems of the captive Majdi al-Qubaisi that were sung by the Ghuraba group for Islamic art are “Zaman al-Bashaer”, “Mahrat al-Jamalin”, and “Abeer al-Shahada”, in addition to other poems he composed. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)