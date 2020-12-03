Palestinian President Extends State of Emergency for 30 More Days over Coronavirus

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tonight issued a decree extending the state of emergency in Palestine for 30 more days starting tomorrow amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the occupied territories, WAFA reported.

This the ninth month for the state of emergency in the West Bank since the outbreak of coronavirus in Palestine in early March.

Meanwhile, in a televised speech to the Palestinian public urging them to take extra precautions to stop the high number of coronavirus, President Abbas said he has instructed the government to do what is necessary to contain the disease.

“I have instructed the government to take the necessary measures to break this high curve of cases at all costs,” he said.

“Today, we are facing a dire new situation, and some may think that we can no longer withstand it, but the reality is that if we take the necessary action collectively and firmly from both the government and the people, then we have succeeded to a large extent in controlling the widespread of the virus,” he added.(T/R3/RE1)

