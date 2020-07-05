Palestinian President Declares State of Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared today the state of emergency in the State of Palestine, in an effort to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed the lives of 19 people in the country, WAFA News Agency reported.

The presidential decree states that “the concerned authorities shall continue to take all necessary measures to face the dangers resulting from the coronavirus, protect public health and achieve security and stability”.

This is the third time the President issues a presidential decree on declaring the state of emergency since March 5, when the first five cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

The first two decrees were extended for one month each at the time of their expiry.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)