Palestinian Presidency Warns Israeli Escalation during Ramadan

Ramallah, MINA – Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, strongly condemned today that the recent Israeli escalation which coincided with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, warning that this escalation could lead to an explosion of the situation.

Last night, a special unit of the Israeli occupation army shot and killed three Palestinian young men near the town of Arraba, to the south of Jenin city in the north of the West Bank.

“While many parties are seeking to de-escalate tensions during the holy month of Ramadan, primarily the United States of America, Israel carries out this premediated attack, which led to the killing of three civilians at predawn today in Jenin,” said Abu Rudeineh as quoted from Wafa.

“This Israeli policy constitutes a threat and a flagrant challenge to international legitimacy and international law. The Israeli occupation forces must stop all these dangerous practices, which threaten security, stability and calm. [Provocative] visits by Jewish extremists to the Al-Aqsa Mosque should also stop, as they will only lead to tensions and instability,” she continued.

Abu Rudeineh pointed out that “the only way to achieve security is to compel Israel to abide by the resolutions of international legitimacy and not to take any unilateral measures.” He urged the international community, particularly the US administration, to press Israel to stop the escalation.

“We also call on the international community to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and not to allow double standards,” added the presidential spokesman.

He stressed, “Jerusalem and the holy sites are a red line, the only way to achieve peace is to establish an independent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with Security Council and international legitimacy resolutions.

“Israel should bear the consequences of this dangerous escalation, whose repercussions will be dire and dangerous for everyone and the entire region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)