Palestinian PM: The Committee Investigating Death of Banat is Professional and Transparent

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh on Monday said that the committee that was formed to investigate the death of Nizar Banat is doing its work with all professionalism and transparency in order to reveal the truth and put matters into perspective within the framework of Palestinian law.

He stressed in remarks he made at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah that those proven to have a relationship with the killing of Banat during his arrest in Hebron on Thursday morning will be held accountable by the competent judicial authorities, Wafa reported.

He called on the committee to complete its investigation and issue its report within the next two days.

The Prime Minister stressed the right of every citizen to express his opinion in accordance with the democratic principles, affirming the independence of the judiciary and its decisions, and respect for the freedom of the press and media, calling on everyone to show responsibility and not to distort the issues in favor of certain political agendas and defamation campaigns.

He urged people to keep their national effort directed at confronting the Israeli occupation and its colonial plans in occupied Jerusalem and Palestine in general.

The Prime Minister stressed that all those who violate the law in a way that endangers people’s lives will be held accountable, while defending the security institution as a nationalist organization that aims to serve and protect the Palestinian national project.

Shtayyeh, and on behalf of the Council of Ministers, expressed his condolences to the family of the late Banat, who died during his arrest, and said: “We share his family’s grief and offer our sympathy.”

On another matter, the Prime Minister said, “We are working to assure Palestine’s accession to the Optional Protocol against Torture without any reservations, and we are working to spread a culture of pluralism, the rule of law, and to resort to the rules stipulated in the international agreements signed by Palestine”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)