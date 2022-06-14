Palestinian PM Calls on European Parliament to Boycott Settlement Products

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh today, Tuesday called on the European Parliament to boycott products made in Israeli settlements.

He made the remarks during his meeting in Ramallah with Iratxe García Pérez, President of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, and a number of members of the European Parliament.

During the meeting, Shtayyeh and Pérez discussed the latest political developments in Palestine, WAFA reports.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for movement in the European Parliament to urge the European Union countries to recognize the State of Palestine, in addition to putting pressure on Israel to stop all its unilateral measures and violations against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh also called on the European Parliament to pressure Israel to allow the holding of general elections in all Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, in accordance with the signed agreements.

The Prime Minister called on the European Parliament to take serious steps and move from labeling settlement products to boycotting them.

Shtayyeh valued the European support provided to Palestine based on partnership and friendship.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)