Palestinian Movement and Leaders Call for Massive Resistance Against Israeli Occupation Forces

Ramallah, MINA – The resistance movement and Palestinian leaders called for a massive resistance against the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

The call follows an increase in violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

“The Resistance Action in Jenin reflects the resistance of the Palestinian people’s revolution against the Zionist occupiers,” said Abdel Latif al-Qanou, spokesman for the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement.

Al-Qanoua stressed, “the resistance of the Palestinian people in all Palestinian territories will continue to increase, and the occupation cannot defeat or destroy it.”

The spokesman for the Palestinian Ahrar Movement, Yasser Khalaf, said, “The resistance of Palestinian youth in the West Bank, especially in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, against the Israeli occupation forces and settler herds, underscores the growing strength of the Palestinian people’s resistance.”

Khalaf called on the Palestinian Authority and its security services to stop coordinating security with the occupation, and to step up operations to repel Israeli aggression and settlers.

Palestinian writer and political analyst Abdullah Al-Akkad said what happened in Jenin was “the beginning of a great revolution against the Israeli occupation.

“The Palestinian revolution, which began in Jenin, will spread to all towns and villages in the West Bank and Jerusalem to the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)