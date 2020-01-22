Palestinian Humanitarian Institution Visits Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School

Cileungsi, MINA – The Consortium of Charity Organizations in Gaza Strip, Pelestinian Humanitarian Institutions from Gaza visited the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor on Tuesday.

Shalahuddin M Abuabdou Direct Coordinator for East and South Asia, expressed his gratitude for the favor of Faith and Islam to visit the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Bogor.

“In this boarding school many people read the Qur’an where Allah will always give His blessings and mercy, Allah will give guidance to those who are with the Qur’an,” Saladin said.

He also said that he was grateful to the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School which taught love and care for the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We also say that our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are in Baitul Maqdis still voicing the struggle of Al Aqsa, maintaining the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he stressed.

According to him, Muslims need to know that the existence of Baitul Maqdis is a symbol of the struggle that exists in surah Al-Isra. Baitul Maqdis the first qibla of Muslims, became the second holy mosque for Allah.

“Precisely at this time, Al-Aqsa is in the Zionist occupation of Israel, even they dare to tarnish the sanctity of Al-Aqsa, including Palestinian Muslims are prohibited from praying in it,” he said.

He further said Israel was expanding its colonialist actions in the Palestinian territories. They even invited as many citizens as possible to make settlements in Palestine.

“The Zionists are also trying to colonize the Gaza Strip, through a blockade against the Gazans, until some of the people there die of starvation. But we will not give up. Instead we will continue to fight to defend their place of residence, namely in Gaza, “he said.

Among the guests from Palestine visiting the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Bogor were Dr. Abdul Majid and Sheikh Abu Bilal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)