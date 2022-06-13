Palestinian Hold Protest in Gaza in Support of Hunger-Striking Prisoners in Israeli Jails

Gaza, MINA – On Monday morning, Palestinian citizens participated in a stand in support of the hunger strikers and administrative detainees in the prisons of the “Israeli” occupation in front of the Red Cross headquarters in Gaza City.

The stand was held for the two prisoners on hunger strike, Khalil Awawda and Raed Rayan, at the invitation of the Prisoners Committee for National and Islamic Forces and the Captive National Movement.

According MINA’s Contributor in Palestine, the participants in the vigil raised pictures of the prisoners on hunger strike and chanted slogans demanding the freedom of the prisoners.

They called on the Red Cross and human rights institutions to intervene urgently to save their lives, and to put pressure on the occupation to stop its arbitrary practices against them, especially the policy of administrative detention.

Prisoner Khalil Awawda, 40, from Hebron, continues his hunger strike for the 103rd day, in refusal to be administratively detained.

The prisoner, Raed Rayan, 27, from the village of Beit Doqqu, northwest of Jerusalem, continues his strike for the 68th day, rejecting his administrative detention, in solitary confinement in the Ofer detention camp. He cannot walk and moves in a wheelchair.

In the same context, about 500 administrative detainees continue their boycott of the Israeli occupation courts for the 162nd consecutive day, as part of their confrontation against the crime of administrative detention.

Their boycott of the occupation courts leads to confusion in the administration of the occupation prisons and contributes to informing the foreign delegations that visit the prisons from time to time of the issue of administrative detention, thus highlighting it and conveying it to the world. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)