Palestinian Health Minister: Slight Decline of Covid Cases in Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said that the Ministry is slated in the next two days to receive 100 thousand doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and 25 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Alkaila said in press remarks that there was a slight decrease in the number of Covid cases in Palestine, thanks to the public adherence to the safety guidelines during the lockdowns imposed over the past two weeks, WAFA reported.

“We noticed a slight improvement in the epidemiological situation, but the mortality and infection rates are still high. The rate of hospital bed occupancy decreased from 115 percent to 100 percent,” Alkaila told the official Voice of Palestine radio.

Alkaila pointed out that the number of those who test positive for the COVID-19 is still high, which is a dangerous sign, adding that the percentage of positive rests in the past 24 hours in the West Bank was 21 percent, and in the Gaza Strip 20 percent.

“Citizens refuse undergoing tests for various reasons, and we’re aware of this when we talk about the epidemiological situation in Palestine,” she said.

The health minister expressed her hope that the vaccination rollout would go on smoothly across the country, stressing that she is communicating daily with the COVAX initiative and the vaccine manufacturers to secure more vaccines into the country.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)