Palestinian FM Condemns Israel’s Provocative ‘Flag March’ in Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned today the decision of the Israeli Public Security Minister, Omer Bar-Lev, to allow the so-called “flags march” in Jerusalem, and its passage through Bab al-Amoud (Damascus Gate) on May 29.

In a statement, the ministry considered the Israeli decision as provocative, aggressive, and an integral part of the open occupation war against Jerusalem, its citizens, and its sanctities, WAFA reports.

It slammed this Israeli decision as an extension of the ongoing Israeli escalation campaigns that threaten to drag the conflict towards more explosion, which falls within the framework of Judaizing Jerusalem and annexing it and as part of attempts to abolish any aspect of the Palestinian presence in the holy city of Jerusalem.

The ministry stressed that this decision is a flagrant challenge to the positions of countries and their condemnation of the policy of the occupation in Jerusalem that results in violations, provocations, crimes, and deliberate sabotage of efforts to stop the escalation and calm the situation.

The ministry affirmed that this decision represents an official Israeli insistence on adhering to the occupation, settlements, and Judaization operations, in defiance of international law, United Nations resolutions, and the international will for peace.

This decision proves once again that the occupying power has chosen to escalate its aggression against our people and resorts to violence as an alternative to calm and political solutions to the conflict, with the aim of completing its attempts to resolve the future of the final conflict issues by the power of the occupation away from the negotiation table, the statement said.

It described the occupation’s attitude as the worst forms of racism, hatred, and hostility to peace, stressing that Israel chose, with its arrogance, the religious war to hide the political nature of the conflict.

The ministry held the Israeli government directly responsible for this escalating decision, warning of its dangers to the entire situation, calling on the international community and the US administration to quickly intervene to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in general, and Jerusalem, its citizens and its sanctities in particular.

It also called on the US administration to stop the policy of double standards and translate its words into actions to protect Jerusalem and its citizens.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)