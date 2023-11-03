Palestinian Fighters Kill a Senior Israeli Commander While Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters killed a battalion commander of an Israeli armored brigade in Gaza. The news of the death of a senior commander in the Israeli army was conveyed by the Israeli army on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Salman Habaka became the 18th soldier killed in Gaza in two days of fierce fighting. He was the most senior Israeli soldier to be killed since the ground offensive escalated on Tuesday.

Reports of close-quarters fighting have continued to emerge since Tuesday on at least four fronts along the outskirts of cities in eastern and northern Gaza.

Israeli army radio said “prolonged” and intense fighting broke out overnight after Israeli infantry troops were ambushed by Palestinian fighters.

The report said 20 Hamas fighters were killed while the army said they killed “dozens of agents” without providing further details. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)