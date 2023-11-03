Select Language

Latest
-404 min. agoIsrael Has Dropped Equivalent to Two Nuclear Bombs on Gaza: Euro-Med
-255 min. agoPalestinian Fighters Kill a Senior Israeli Commander While Fighting in Gaza
-251 min. agoBahrain Recalls Its to Israel, Supends Economic Ties Amid Gaza Attact
6 hours agoNetanyahu Refuses to Allow Supply Fuel into Gaza
20 hours agoPalestinian Ambassador to Indonesia: Israel is the Enemy of Humanity
Slideshow

Palestinian Fighters Kill a Senior Israeli Commander While Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian fighters killed a battalion commander of an Israeli armored brigade in Gaza. The news of the death of a senior commander in the Israeli army was conveyed by the Israeli army on Thursday.

Lt. Col. Salman Habaka became the 18th soldier killed in Gaza in two days of fierce fighting. He was the most senior Israeli soldier to be killed since the ground offensive escalated on Tuesday.

Reports of close-quarters fighting have continued to emerge since Tuesday on at least four fronts along the outskirts of cities in eastern and northern Gaza.

Israeli army radio said “prolonged” and intense fighting broke out overnight after Israeli infantry troops were ambushed by Palestinian fighters.

Also Read:  Update from Gaza: 145 Martyrs, Including 41 Children

The report said 20 Hamas fighters were killed while the army said they killed “dozens of agents” without providing further details. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news