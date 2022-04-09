Palestinian Factions Denounce Positions Condemning “Tel Aviv” Operation

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian factions denounced Arab and Islamic positions condemning the Tel Aviv operation, which resulted in the killing of 3 Israeli settlers and the injury of others.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement to Al-Mayadeen TV, “We deplore the condemnation of Turkish embassy of the Zionist entity and the Bahraini Foreign Ministry for the Tel Aviv operation, and we affirm that our people’s resistance is self-defense, and it is a right guaranteed by all international laws and humanitarian norms.” MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reports.

For his part, the official in the media office of the Popular Front in Gaza, Ahmed Khreis, said, “We reject all condemnations and denunciations for the heroic “Tel Aviv” operation, as it is a natural response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation.”

Khreis added, “The various resistance operations are a legitimate right for our oppressed people who are under occupation.”

Moamen Aziz, the media official of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, commented that these positions expose the policy of double standards in dealing with issues by the international community.

Aziz added that the release of these sinful convictions in light of the complete silence towards the crimes of the occupation against our people, our land and our holy sites is a flagrant bias to the inhuman entity at the expense of our cause and our people.

The Ahrar Movement said, “The condemnation by many countries of the heroic operations carried out by our people is a political, national, value and moral fall and a dangerous intellectual and civilized deviation.”

The Popular Resistance Movement in Palestine responded by saying that the condemnation of some embassies of Arab and Islamic countries against the operations of the Palestinian resistance carried out against the Zionist occupation is a denial of the right of our people to defend themselves, and a deliberate disregard for the crimes committed by the enemy against our people and their sanctities.

In the same context, the resistance committees in Palestine said that the emergence of voices denouncing and condemning our resistance comes within the framework of double standards followed and practiced by this unjust world against the Palestinian cause.

The Director of the Media Office of the Resistance Committees in Palestine, Muhammad Al-Buraim, added that “the right of the Palestinian people to their land and its sanctities is crystal clear, and no power on earth can ignore the Palestinian people and impose their will on our people and our resistance.”

It is noteworthy that the President of the Palestinian Authority, the Turkish and Emirati embassies to the Israeli entity and the Bahraini Foreign Ministry condemned the heroic Tel Aviv operation carried out by a Palestinian youth, which resulted in the killing of 3 Israeli settlers and the injury of others. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)