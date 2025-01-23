Palestinian Commander Previously Declared Dead by Israel Reappears in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A video published on Wednesday shows Hussein Fayyad (Abu Hamza), commander of the Beit Hanoun Battalion in the Al-Qassam Brigades, appearing in Gaza, eight months after the Israeli military announced his killing in northern Gaza, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In the video, which was not dated, Fayyad is seen meeting with residents amid the destruction caused by Israeli bombing. He discusses the war and the losses suffered by the Israeli army, emphasizing its failure to achieve its declared targets.

He states, “If the strong do not win, they lose; and if the weak do not lose, they win.” Fayyad stressed that the occupation only caused destruction but did not destroy Gaza, which he described as an unshakeable, dignified and victorious land.

Israeli researcher Or Bialikov commented on the video, calling Fayyad’s appearance in Beit Hanoun a “disgrace” for the Israeli occupation army. He sarcastically said, “Obviously, the Israeli occupation army killed someone else.”

In May 2024, Israel claimed to have killed Fayyad, accusing him of being behind several attacks on Israel, but his reappearance challenged the claim.

A ceasefire between the Palestinian resistance forces and Israel, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US, entered its first phase on Sunday, lasting 42 days, with further negotiations for the second and third phases.

Since October 2023, the Israeli campaign in Gaza, with US support, has caused more than 158,000 casualties, mostly women and children, and more than 14,000 people have disappeared. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

