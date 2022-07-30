Palestinian Child Killed by Israeli Settler Gunfire

Ramallah, MINA – A Palestinian child was killed by armed Israeli settlers on Friday, succumbing to his wounds two hours after being shot near Al-Mughayer village, close to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, was shot when settlers fired live rounds at participants in a march against illegal settlement activity, according to village council chief Amin Abu Alia, the New Arab reports

Amin said settlers fired on the march in full view of the Israeli forces present.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Amjad “died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest”.

Four other people were wounded by live and rubber-coated bullets, The New Arab’s Arabic sister service, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Israeli troops were responsible for any of these injuries but Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said Israeli forces suppressed anti-settlement activity.

Activist Kadhim Al-Hajj Mohammed said settlers attacked Palestinian protesters under the protection of Israeli forces.

Several people suffered breathing problems when they inhaled tear gas, he added, saying those injured with live fire were taken to Ramallah’s Istishari hospital.

The Israeli army claimed it had intervened after “hundreds of Palestinians instigated a violent riot”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)