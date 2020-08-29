Palestinian Authority Sends Delegation to Gaza

Ramallah, Gaza, MINA – The head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, on Thursday decided to send a ministerial delegation to Gaza, to see the current conditions amid the pandemic and provide possible assistance.

Abbas chaired an emergency committee meeting made up of members of the cabinet and security forces as well as governors, at the Palestinian Authority office in Ramallah. Palinfo reported on Friday.

The committee explained the latest developments in the coronavirus case in Palestine, and the steps that must be taken to reduce the spread of the outbreak.

A number of steps were decided to be taken, namely tightening preventive procedures and respecting the instructions of government agencies and health and security, prohibiting crowding, both weddings and others, as well as commitments to wearing masks, maintaining distance and sterilization by related parties.

In addition, the decision was made to send a ministerial delegation to Gaza, to see the latest developments, related to the epidemic and health conditions, and to provide possible assistance.

Prime Minister Mohammad Isytieh and Minister of Health Mey Kailah submitted reports on the conditions of the outbreak in Palestine.

In addition, the PM emphasized that preparations for returning to school are being carried out, adhering to health protocols, to ensure the preventive rights and safety of students and teachers. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)