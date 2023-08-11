Palestinian Administrative Detainees Continue Protest Steps

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has said that administrative detainees in Israel’s Ofer prison and other prisons continued their protest steps as part of a comprehensive plan in response to their continued administrative detention.

The PPS underlined that a new group of administrative detainees marched to the confinement cells and in the prison courtyards as part of their open disobedience, Palinfo reported.

It stressed that this protest step reflects the determination of the administrative detainees to confront the Israeli prison service.

Meanwhile, seven administrative detainees continued their hunger strike in protest at their continued administrative detention, while 60 administrative detainees continued boycotting the Israeli courts.

A week ago, the administrative detainees committee announced that Palestinian prisoners from all factions will escalate their protest steps as part of a comprehensive plan in rejection of the Israeli policy of administrative detention.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)