SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

sajadi Editor : Widi - 55 minutes ago

55 minutes ago

5 Views

Washington, MINA – Palestinian activist and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil has condemned his arrest and the conditions inside U.S. immigration detention centers, calling himself a “political prisoner”, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a letter made public on Tuesday, Khalil described his experience in a Louisiana detention facility, where he says he wakes up to cold mornings and witnesses widespread injustices against detainees denied legal protections.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents after they confronted him and his eight-month-pregnant wife, Noor Abdalla, as they returned from dinner.

According to video footage released by his family, he was taken into custody without a warrant, and agents refused to provide details about the arrest.

Also Read: Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

The Trump administration has accused Khalil of engaging in “activities aligned with Hamas,” though no evidence has been publicly provided. Khalil, who played a significant role in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University last year, is currently being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Louisiana.

In his letter, Khalil stated that his detention is a direct result of his activism for Palestinian freedom and opposition to Israeli military actions in Gaza. He emphasized that his arrest reflects broader efforts to suppress voices critical of U.S. foreign policy and support for Israel.

“My arrest was a direct consequence of exercising my right to free speech as I advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza, which resumed in full force Monday night,” Khalil wrote. “It is our moral imperative to persist in the struggle for their complete freedom.”

Born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria, Khalil recounted his family’s displacement since the 1948 Nakba.

Also Read: US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

He compared his detention to Israel’s practice of administrative detention, in which Palestinians are often held without trial or charge.

He accused both the Biden and Trump administrations of enabling anti-Palestinian discrimination and facilitating Israeli military operations in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Thousands Protest Outside UK Government Headquarters in Solidarity with Gaza

Tagadministrative detention anti-Palestinian discrimination Columbia university free speech Gaza crisis Human Rights ICE detention immigration detention Mahmoud Khalil Palestine activism political prisoner pro-Palestine protests student movement US detention US Foreign Policy

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Denounces Arrest, Calls Himself a ‘Political Prisoner’

  • 55 minutes ago
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
International

Global Legal Coalition Launches Initiative to Hold Alleged Israeli War Criminals Accountable

  • 56 minutes ago
Photo (X/@AuntSassyAss)
America

US Federal Judge Transfers Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil’s Case to New Jersey

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 150 Palestinian Children Martyred in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 21:33 WIB
Israeli Aggression on the Gaza strip (photo: Wafa)
America

Israel Consults with Trump Before Gaza Recent Strike: White House

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Updates: Over 322 Palestinians Martyred as Israel Resumes Attacks in Gaza 

  • Tuesday, 18 March 2025 - 15:14 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia to Face Australia and Bahrain During Ramadan in World Cup Qualifiers

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 16:35 WIB
Palestine

Repairs Underway at Indonesia Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 March 2025 - 23:08 WIB
Indonesia

3,000 Workers Laid Off in Tangerang Regency Amid Economic Slowdown

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 13:50 WIB
Palestine

About 90,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Aqsa Mosque

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 21:54 WIB
Indonesia

AWG Holds Safari Ramadhan on Aceh-Sumut Border

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 22:59 WIB
Indonesia

Russia Emphasizes the Need for Long-Term Peace with Ukraine

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:02 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
International

Death Toll Rises to 31 Following US-UK Airstrikes on Yemeni Cities

  • Sunday, 16 March 2025 - 17:31 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 11:47 WIB
America

Trump Shuts Down US-Funded Media, Including Voice of America

  • Monday, 17 March 2025 - 23:37 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us