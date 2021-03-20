Palestine to Start Mass Vaccinations on Sunday

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that mass vaccination of the population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip against coronavirus will start tomorrow morning.

The first batch of 62,000 corona vaccines (38,000 Pfizer and 24,000 AstraZeneca) arrived in Palestine on Thursday as more vaccines are expected in the next days, according to the health ministry.

Vaccination will start with medical staff at public and private hospitals, people over 75 years of age, as well as kidney and cancer patients, and will be conducted at health ministry departments in the cities and towns, WAFA reported.

Palestinians have been anxiously waiting for the arrival of the vaccines in light of a surge in the number of cases and deaths in recent weeks as a result of the detection of the British and South African corona variants as more than 100,000 people have signed up for vaccination within 24 hours of the announcement of the arrival of the vaccines.

Human rights organizations and the international community have censured Israel for not providing vaccines early enough to the five million Palestinians living under its occupation since it is responsible for them under international law.

Israel started vaccinating its population in December and has already vaccinated almost two-thirds of its citizens.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)