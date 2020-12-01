Palestine-Swiss Business Council Develops Economic Relations

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian National Economy Minister Khaled Al-Asaily and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis agreed on Monday to form a Palestinian-Swiss Business Council which aims to develop and strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Ramallah by Swiss representative to the Palestinian state Victor Vavrika and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Palestinian Expats Amal Jadu Shakaa representing the Palestinian public and private sectors.

In his address on behalf of Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, Al-Asaily stressed the importance of the council in consolidating cooperative relations between the Palestinian private sector and partners in Switzerland in creating economic partnerships, building joint investment and benefiting from the privileges the Palestinian government has to investors.

Al-Asaily thanked the Swiss government and its commitment to a two-state solution and its role in achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with the United Nations.

He invited Swiss businessmen and companies to invest in Palestine and build partnerships with Palestinians in various economic fields.

“Palestine is a fertile environment for doing business, attracting investment, and a gateway to access Arab, regional and Islamic markets with preferential treatment,” said Al-Asaily.

It offers incentives provided by the government that would benefit Swiss companies in the renewable energy sector, industrial estates, tourism, and information and communication technology, which are included in the framework of the Palestinian Investment Promotion Act.

Meanwhile, Ignazio Cassis assessed that the Council is an important tool in strengthening relations between the two countries and Swiss participation in improving the career prospects of Palestinian youth. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)