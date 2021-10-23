World Bank Announces $80 Million Grant to Palestinians

Jerusalem, MINA – The World Bank announced on Thursday evening, a new grant to Palestine worth 80 million dollars, to mitigate the effects of the Corona pandemic and the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The bank said in a statement that the Board of Executive Directors “recommended the allocation of $80 million to support living conditions and provide permanent economic opportunities to the Palestinian people, provided that these funds be transferred from the bank’s income to the trust fund designated to assist the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.”, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He explained that the grant will support the implementation of the assistance strategy adopted by the World Bank, which aims to strengthen resilience in the face of crises and provide the necessary support for social protection measures.

“This strategy is consistent with the World Bank’s response to the Corona crisis and reduce its social and economic impacts, and supports recovery efforts in the Gaza Strip by providing cash-for-work opportunities for the poorest and most needy people,” it added.

In a related context, Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde stressed that the spread of corruption in the party that receives aid ( Palestinian Authority), constitutes an obstacle to Swedish ambitions to help the Palestinians in economic development.

Linde indicated that Sweden did not back down from its recognition of Palestine, but it supports two-state solution. (L-K-G/RE1)

