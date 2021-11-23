Palestine Solidarity Week, AWG to Hold Millennial Peacemaker Forum

Bandung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) will hold a talk show ‘Millenial Peacemaker Forum’ on Sunday at Gedung Merdeka, Jalan Asia-Afrika No. 65, Bandung City, West Java.

Gedung Merdeka is a historical site where the Asian-African Conference took place in 1955 which was attended by 29 countries, one of which was the Palestinian delegation. Currently, only Palestine has not gained full independence.

The talkshow is part of a series of Palestinian Solidarity Week (PSP) events organized by the Aqsa Working Group on 22-29 November 2021.

“The purpose of holding this event is so that the regeneration of the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine continues to the millennial generation,” said the Chief Executive of the ‘Millennial Peacemaker Forum’ Talkshow, Ganjar to MINA on Monday.

Scheduled to be present as a keynote speaker, the Governor of West Java Province, Ridwan Kamil, and the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia HE. Zuhair Al-Shun.

Other speakers are Head of West Java BAKESBANGPOL Raden Iip Hidayat, Al-Quds Palestine Influencer Muna El Kurd, Gaza Hospital Development Volunteer Nur Ikhwan Abadi, and Maimon Herawati, a journalist and Smart 171 founder.

Ganjar said the event will be held in a hybrid (offline and online) manner with an estimated 200 or more participants, 100 people invited to attend the event location, and others via online or Zoom.

The general public who want to come to the event venue or participate online can register and confirm in advance with the Committee. Registration will be open until Saturday.

Ganjar hopes that with this activity all elements of youth and millennials can move together to free the Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

“Hopefully all elements of youth and millennials in West Java, especially Bandung, will be able to convey the message of Move, Congregate, free Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” he said.

Palestine Solidarity Week (PSP) is an annual event initiated by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in order to support the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

This year, with the theme “Moving in Community to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” AWG will also launch the book “Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Palestine Film Roadshow. In addition, Al-Aqsa Gowes activities have also been carried out in several areas, and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of Muslims to support Al-Aqsa Mosque and help the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sya’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)