Palestine Solidarity Week 2021: AWG Holds Al-Aqsa Tour From Bandung to Tasikmalaya

Release of Gowes Al-Aqsa Palestine Solidarity Week 2021 which was held by Aqsa Working Group (AWG) West Java Bureau on Saturday morning. (Photo: Special)

Bandung, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) West Java Bureau held an Al-Aqsa Gowes on Saturday, a journey of about 115 km, starting from the Pusdai Mosque in Bandung to Lingga Wangi Village, Leuwi Sari District, Tasikmalaya.

The activity is part of a series of activities for the 2021 Palestine Solidarity Week held by AWG.

A total of 50 cyclists participating in Gowes Al-Aqsa wearing Indonesian and Palestinian flags were released by Chairman of the AWG Presidium M Anshorullah together with Secretary General Subhan Amier Chaf and Head of AWG West Java Bureau Ahmad Abdullah along with the leadership of the Central AWG and West Java Bureau in front of the Bandung Pusdai Mosque on Saturday morning.

One of the participants brought a Palestinian and Indonesian flag that had been provided by the committee to be handed over to the flag-raising team on Mount Galunggung, Tasikmalaya.

The chairman of the AWG Presidium, M Anshorullah, appealed to the participants to straighten their intentions to take part in this activity solely to gain Allah’s blessing and intend to fight for the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

“In addition, the participants still maintain the health protocol. We hope that the symbols of the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine will increasingly echo among the people,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation for the commitment and enthusiasm of the committee and participants of Gowes Al-Aqsa West Java, as a form of concern for the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

Al-Aqsa Gowes Activity Coordinator, M. Zidan explained, the Al-Aqsa Mosque liberation and Palestine solidarity event was carried out in a relay, participants could choose a relay that had been determined by the committee.

The following are the six routes and relays that Gowes Al-Aqsa takes: Bandung – Nagreg – Garut City – Kampung Naga – Singaparna City – Riyasah Singaparna (Lingga Wangi).

The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) held the International Palestine Solidarity Week on November 22-29 2021 which is an annual event in support of the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

This year, with the theme “Moving in Community to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine,” AWG will also hold the launch of the book “Liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Millenial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow, Palestine Film Roadshow, Al-Aqsa Gowes , and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara Jakarta on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)