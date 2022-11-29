Palestine Solidarity Month 2022 Held Simultaneously in 14 Provinces Throughout Indonesia

Ganjar Darussalam when delivering his report at the Closing of the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month. (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is holding a series of events for the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) which will be held simultaneously in 14 provinces throughout Indonesia this November.

This was conveyed by Ganjar Darussalam as the Chief Executive of the 2022 BSP in his report at the Closing of the Palestine Solidarity Month at the Buya Hamka Hall of the Al-Azhar Grand Mosque, South Jakarta on Tuesday.

“The 14 provinces are Aceh, North Sumatra, Jambi, South Sumatra, Lampung, Banten, DKI Jakarta, West Java, Central Java, East Java, East Kalimantan, West Kalimantan, North Kalimantan and NTT as well as the Gaza bureau,” he said.

Ganjar said, the entire series of BSP activities was attended by approximately 10 thousand participants who were actively involved for a full month, simultaneously in 14 provinces.

According to him, the peak of the Palestinian Solidarity Month series of events was held on November 29 and at the same time commemorating the world Palestinian Solidarity Day.

“November 29 itself is the World Palestine Solidarity Day which has been established by the United Nations since 1979, on November 29 every year,” he said.

The activities that have been carried out smoothly include competitions, the Al-Quds Ambassador Forum, the raising of the Indonesian-Palestinian flag at the top of Mount Muria, Gowes Cinta Al-Aqsa from Jambi to Jakarta and Semarang to Jakarta, Futsal as a rejection of the arrival of the Israeli National Team, Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow in Lampung, Photo Exhibition, Workshop as well as the Closing of the 2022 Palestine Solidarity Month. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)