Palestine Opens Registration for Legislative Polls

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian authorities on Saturday opened registration for the legislative elections, scheduled for May 22.

In a statement, the Palestinian Central Elections Commission said registration will continue until March 31, Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday.

According to sources with the election commission, two electoral lists have so far applied to run in the polls, but without giving any further details.

In January, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree to hold legislative elections on May 22, presidential polls on July 31 and the National Council elections on August 31. The National Council is the legislative body of the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

The last legislative elections, in which Palestinian group Hamas won a majority, were held in 2006, while the last presidential polls were held in 2005.

On Wednesday, Palestinian factions concluded two days of talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, to discuss preparations for the vote. (T/RE1)

