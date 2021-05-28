Kazakhstan Announces Significant Amendments to Elections Law

Nur-Sultan, MINA – Kazakhstan announced the signing of major amendments to the election law in the country, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed it on Tuesday (May 25, 2021).

According to political experts, the new law, which among other things sets up an electoral system of rural mayors, serves as a further step to developing the civil and political culture in the country.

Citizens of Kazakhstan older than 25 can be nominated through political parties or independently.

In the second half of 2021, more than 836 governors are expected to be elected directly.

Amendments also include lowering the threshold for parties to enter the parliament from 7 to 5 per cent and returning the “against all” option to voting ballots on all levels.

The government says the new law amendments are part of the Presidential political reforms.

Yerlan Karin, Assistant to the President, said that the law was “thoroughly and comprehensively discussed at various public venues, and at the Parliament with the participation of experts and civil activists, representatives of political parties.”(T/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)