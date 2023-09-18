Select Language

Palestine Launch Fundraising Campaign for Libya and Morocco (photo: Quds Press

Ramallah, MINA – The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, announced the launch of a fundraising campaign to help those affected by the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco.

The Minister of Endowments Hatem Al-Bakri said the Ministry had begun implementing the “Palestine with You” campaign, by collecting donations at mosques after Friday prayers.

The Ministry also provides Palestinian Zakat Fund account numbers in local banks.

Al-Bakri appealed to the Palestinian people to participate in this campaign, according to their capabilities, to support the victims of the disasters in Libya and Morocco.

Earthquakes and floods hit Morocco and Libya, respectively causing the death, injury and loss of thousands of people, major destruction of thousands of homes, and severe damage to infrastructure. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

