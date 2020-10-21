Palestine: Israel Builds Nature Reserves in Palestinian Land

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine Foreign Ministry on Monday revealed that Israel is converting agricultural land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank into a nature reserve.

In a statement, the Ministry said the Israeli move was aimed at preventing Palestinians from entering agricultural land, which was confiscated by Israeli settlers several years ago.

“Converting agricultural land (in Makhoul village) into a nature reserve basically aims to carry out the gradual annexation of the Jordan Valley for settlement building activities and link all Israeli settlements,” the ministry said as quoted from Republika.

The Palestinian ministry said that Israeli settlement building activities “never stop”.

There is no immediate comment from Israel on the Palestinian Authority’s claim. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)