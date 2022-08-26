Palestine Inmates Stage Sit-in in Israeli Jails

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian inmates in Israeli jails started a sit-in against the Israeli prison authorities, a Palestinian non-profit group said on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reported.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said all of the inmates left their cells and gathered in the prison yards.

It added that the move is part of their “escalating program” which started on Monday to protest the Israeli authorities backtracking on previous understandings with them.

According to MEMO, on Monday and Wednesday, the Palestinian detainees did not leave their rooms for the usual security check and refused meals from the prison authorities.

The inmates are protesting new measures against detainees of life-term sentences, which include transferring them from their cells.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 31 female detainees, along with around 700 detainees held under the Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)