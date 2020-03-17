Palestine Confirms Jurisdiction to ICC

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine submits to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take a decision in connection with the request of prosecutor to determine the territorial jurisdiction of the court in the State of Palestine.

Palestinian state is bringing Israel to the ICC for its actions that violate international law and human rights.

“The Palestinian State insists that the Palestinian Authority is the sole holder of sovereignty over the territory of the Palestinian State occupied by Israel in 1967, which consists of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, and which is also recognized by the international community,” the ministry statement Palestinian Foreign Affairs on Monday, WAFA reports.

“This is an area where Palestine gives jurisdiction competence to the International Criminal Court for its access to the Rome Statute,” the statement stressed.

“The Palestinian state recognizes that the Court plays an important role in bringing justice to the most serious crimes of concern to the international community,” it continued.

Palestine also welcomed the firm stand of several international organizations, lawyers, professors, and human rights defenders who reiterated that the International Court has jurisdiction over the territory of the Palestinian State.

“There is no doubt who is entitled to the region, including in particular the submission of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” it continued.

Other submissions on behalf of the Palestinian victims, as stated, show how a decision that denies the territorial scope of the entire Palestinian territories would be contrary to the object and purpose of the Court, to end impunity and hold the perpetrators responsible for their crimes.

“The Palestinian State awaits the swift decision of the Pre-Court Chamber I of the Court, in accordance with the Chambers of Practice Guidelines which stipulate a period of 120 days, to prevent further delays in opening the Prosecutor’s inquiry into this case,” it stated.

“The Palestinian State respects the independent nature of the International Criminal Court. Protecting its independence is the responsibility of all countries to ensure universal standards of transparent justice “.

“The situation in Palestine remains the ultimate test of the impartiality of the International Court of Justice and the commitment of participating States towards the universality of international justice. In this case, the Palestinian State believes that any decision by the Court will not depend on the political behavior of a number of States. ”

“Finally, the Palestinian State reaffirms its strong commitment to upholding its legal obligations as a State party to the Rome Statute and will continue to fully cooperate with the International Criminal Court,” the statement concluded. (T/R7/RE1)

