Palestina to Talk with Israel Based on UN Resolution

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that his country is ready to negotiate with Israel based on UN resolutions and under the auspices of the international Quartet.

The quartet consists of the US, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

It ‘ s mandate is to help mediate Middle East peace negotiations and to support Palestinian economic development and institutional development in preparation for its eventual statehood.

WAFA News Agency reported Abbas and Angela Merkel discussed the latest political developments in the region by telephone, specifically Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian territories.

Abbas also thanked Germany for supporting international law and UN resolutions on the issue of Palestine, especially those related to the annexation of occupied territories.

He hopes that it will contribute to achieve stability and support for international law and international legality.

This year, US President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without the presence of Palestinian officials.

On this occasion, Trump referred to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital.”

What he said was considered a peace plan unilaterally canceling previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)