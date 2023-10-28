Pakistani PM: The World Coud’nt Eschew Its Responsibility to Kashmir

Select Language

Jakarta, MINA – Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the world could not eschew its responsibility. It owes it to the Kashmiris. The international community must take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The world could not eschew its responsibility. It owes it to the Kashmiris. The international community must take practical steps to hold India accountable for its excesses in IIOJK,” said Kakar on his statement on Kashmir Black Day on Friday.

He urges the Indian Government must reverse the unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019; stop its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK; and implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Also Read:  Indonesia Should Fight For Kashmir as for Palestine

“Pakistan, as always, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren. It will continue to extend its full moral, diplomatic and political support to their just struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he said.

Today marks the 76th anniversary of India’s occupation of the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the local people. On 27 October 1947, India landed its troops in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time. It continues to forcibly occupy this territory ever since. (T/R7/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

