Commemorating Kashmir Black Day, Embassy of Pakistan in Jakarta Holds a Photo Exhibition

Jakarta, MINA – The Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta held a photo exhibition to commemorate Kashmir Black Day on Friday.

Chargé d’Affaires Ad Interim of the Pakistan Embassy to Indonesia in Jakarta, Muhammad Faisal Fayyaz, said that this photo exhibition was held to remember the events of ‘Black Day’ in Kashmir, as well as raising awareness of the emergency situation in Kashmir, which needs world attention.

“This (photo exhibition) depicts the atrocities committed by the Indian occupying forces in Kashmir and some images of what is actually happening in Kashmir, to make us aware or remember the atrocities there and to make us aware of the emergency that requires involving the world in resolving the problem This “So this is the aim of today’s small exhibition,” said Fayyaz to MINA in Jakarta.

To commemorate Kashmir Black Day, earlier on Thursday the Pakistan Embassy also held an international seminar at Buana Perjuangan University (UBP) Karawang, by highlighting the friend “Indian Illegal Occupid Kashmir”. This seminar was held to open students’ horizons to international history, especially in the Kashmir region.

Friday, October 27 1947 to be precise, was the starting point of the long journey of suffering for the Muslim community living in Kashmir, a valley region at the foot of the Himalayas.

That day saw the first Indian troops land in Kashmir, sparking one of the world’s deadliest disputes.

Every year people in this divided region mark October 27 as “Black Day” to protest the decades-old “Indian military occupation.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

