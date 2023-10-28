Chargee D’affaires Pakistan: Indonesia Has an Important Role in Resolving Kashmir Dispute

Jakarta, MINA – Chargee D’affaires of the Pakistani Embassy to Indonesia in Jakarta, Muhammad Faisal Fayyaz, said that Indonesia has a very important role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

“Indonesia can play a very important role because it has good relations with Pakistan and India. Indonesia has experience in mediating the Cambodian conflict, playing a very important role in developments in the region. So Indonesia is the main driving force. “Similarly, Indonesia’s important profile and the past history of its leadership,” said Fayyaz on the occasion of the commemoration of Kashmir Black Day, at the Pakistan Embassy in Jakarta on Friday.

He said that Indonesia also played an important role in efforts to resolve the Ukraine-Russia conflict, where President Joko Widodo even went to Ukraine and Russia and he played a positive role there. He further said that Indonesia also succeeded in making the G20 meeting a success.

“So in this context, Indonesia can play a very important role in convincing India to come to the negotiating table and of course with Pakistan which is always ready to negotiate,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)