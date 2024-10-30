Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta Holds Seminar to Commemorate “Kashmir Black Day”

Jakarta, MINA – The Embassy of Pakistan in Indonesia hosted a seminar titled “Kashmir Black Day” to mark the 77th anniversary of India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

“Kashmir Black Day” is recognized as the darkest chapter in Kashmir’s history, commemorating October 27, 1947, when India forcibly occupied the region and deployed troops there.

Ambassador Rathore expressed hope that Indonesian Muslims would support the Kashmir struggle.

“I have great hopes that Muslims in Indonesia will back the cause of Kashmir,” he stated during the seminar.

He also noted that a resistance movement exists in Kashmir, akin to that in Palestine.

“Kashmir is not just a problem for Pakistan; it’s a concern for all Muslims,” Rathore emphasized.

“Kashmir Black Day” serves as an annual reminder for the people of Kashmir and Pakistan worldwide, marking October 27 as “Black Day.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)