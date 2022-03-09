Pakistan to Host 48th Session of OIC Conference in Islamabad

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan will host the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on 22-23 March 2022.

The Conference, which will be attended by Foreign Ministers from across the Muslim world, coincides with celebrations marking the 75th year of Pakistan’s independence.

As a founding member of the OIC, Pakistan believes that the best expression of solidifying Islamic solidarity is by further strengthening the organization as a representative voice of over 1.5 billion Muslims across the world.

Pakistan believes that the 48th meeting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will be a landmark session in our combined efforts to chart a joint way forward.

Pakistan will continue to work with Indonesia and all other OIC member states, towards harnessing our collective ambition into concrete action, and to take tangible steps to further strengthen bonds of Islamic solidarity and cooperation.

The theme of 48th session of the OIC CFM is ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development’. Its priorities include building partnership and cooperation in the Islamic world and discussions will feature issues related to peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation, and the role of the OIC and other issues.

The Foreign Ministers will also focus on the various challenges being faced by the Ummah across the world including Islamophobia, struggle against oppression as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan will continue to endeavor to promote unity among member states, advance the cause of justice for Islamic peoples, and to achieve the mutually reinforcing goals of prosperity and development for all OIC member states. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)