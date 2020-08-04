Pakistan Highlights India’s Maneuver Toward Jammu & Kashmir

Jakarta, MINA – Charge d’Affaires ad Interm Pakistani Embassy for Indonesia, H.E. Sajjad Haider Khan highlighted Indian maneuvers that disturbed neighboring countries.

It was conveyed by Khan at a media briefing at the Pakistan Embassy Jakarta, on Tuesday attended by senior journalists from several leading media in Indonesia, including Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).

The media brieding marked the first year of the Indian Government revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani government made every August 5 as Yom-e-Istehsaal (Exploitation day) a sign of solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Khan gave a report on the situation of peace and security in South Asia. Some of the cases that have developed led to the tension created by India and almost all of its neighbors, which have been stifling, including Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal.

One Indian maneuver is about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Khan stressed that the United Nations had repeatedly issued resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, but India remained unmoved and carried out their own agendas.

Khan also stressed Jammu and Kashmir are still recognized as the longest dispute in history that ever existed at the United Nations.

“Nearly, dozens of UN Security Council resolutions that showed a vote to determine the will of Kashmiris for a final settlement,” he stressed.

Khan pointed out that the Indian government revoked article 35A and 370 of the Kashmir Constitution on 5 August 2019, abouy the special autonomy status which was granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

“That clearly violates international law and UN Security Council Resolutions,” he stressed.

He said the impact of India’s repressive policies left Jammu & Kashmir paralyzed, shutting down internet services, schools and colleges and the lack of medical services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Khan, what India is doing in the Jammu and Kashmir region leads to gross human rights violations, such as sexual harassment, violence against women and children, allowing people outside the region to own property that caused demographic change.

Other acts of discrimination against Muslims in India were carried out by the Modi’s Government such as the acquisition of the Babri Mosque, granting discriminatory Citizenship through the law of CAA, and lynching of Muslims and other minorities.

Khan also urged on this occasion, the Indonesian community and media can express solidarity toward innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)