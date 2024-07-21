Pakistan Forms Committee to Identify, Boycott Companies for Supporting Israel

Islamabad, MINA – Pakistan has announced the formation of a committee to identify companies to boycott for supporting the Israeli occupation in its deadly onslaught on Gaza.

“A committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or indirectly betting on Israel or forces, committing war crimes against Palestinians,” said Rana Sanaullah, adviser on political affairs to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as reported by Wafa.

The move came after a deal between the government and a far-right political party called Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

TLP held a rally and sit-in in the city of Rawalpindi near the capital Islamabad, which ended late on Friday after the agreement was announced.

The accord demands authorities provide further humanitarian assistance for Palestinians and ban all products of companies supporting Israel.

Islamabad also urged the world to designate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a terrorist and said Pakistan already considers him as such.

“Netanyahu is responsible for atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Palestine, and we consider him a terrorist and demand the world community declare Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu a terrorist,” says the agreement.

Alongside TLP representatives, Sanaullah told reporters in Islamabad that Israel is a terrorist country and Netanyahu has committed war crimes.

“Pakistan will use every possible means to help Palestinians and condemn Israel as a terrorist country,” Sanaullah said.

He added that the TLP and government also agreed to accelerate efforts to provide 1,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, including food, medicine, and other items.

Sanaullah called on the world to hold Netanyahu accountable and bring him to justice.

The official said Islamabad was also ready to bring the injured Palestinians to Pakistan in the case of the Palestinian Authority making any such arrangements for their treatment.

“Our schools and hospitals are open for providing education and medical facilities to the innocent Palestinians,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

