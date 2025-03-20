SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Over 70 More Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Occupation Airstrikes on Gaza

Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – At least 70 Palestinians were martyred in Israeli airstrikes targeting homes, tents, and other locations across the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to over 470 since early Tuesday, according to Gaza Civil Defense on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The figures, shared by Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal via Telegram, also reported that a United Nations employee was among the victims. Basal highlighted the dire situation on the ground, with many civilians still trapped under rubble. Rescue operations are struggling due to a lack of heavy machinery required for effective extraction.

He further warned that the closure of Gaza’s crossings and the ongoing blockade of fuel deliveries are severely hindering rescue efforts and vital services. “If the border restrictions continue, essential services may completely cease,” Basal added.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is intensifying as the Strip’s crossings remain closed for the 18th consecutive day, and essential supplies, including food, have run out. “We are on the brink of famine threatening the people of Gaza,” Basal said.

Also Read: Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

Since October 2023, nearly 50,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have lost their lives, with over 112,000 injured, following a relentless Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Aggression on Gaza for Third Consecutive Day

