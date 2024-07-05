Over 38,000 Palestinians Killed by Ongoing Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – At least 58 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll to 38,011 since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Thursday.

A ministry statement added that some 87,445 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

“Israeli forces killed 58 people and injured 179 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)