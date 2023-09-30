Over 300 Academics Urge US Administration to Uphold Palestinian Rights

Ramallah, MINA – More than 300 Palestinian, Arab, and international academics have signed an open letter addressed to the administration of U.So. President Joe Biden, emphasizing the fundamental Palestinian rights outlined in the recent speech by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wafa reported.

The letter urges the Biden administration to respect the rights outlined in President Abbas’s speech, which include recognizing the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations, condemning the denial of the Nakba, respecting the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, including the crime of apartheid.

The letter also calls on the Biden administration to adopt policies that align with these principles across all areas and fields. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)